Customs Zone ‘B’ Strike Force intercepts N22.2m smuggled goods

The Nigeria Customs Service Zone “B” Strike Force said it seized smuggled goods with Duty Paid Value of N22.22 million in Adamawa and Taraba States.

The Strike Force Coordinator, Deputy Controller Aliyu Olorokoba, made the disclosure in a statement on Friday.

According to Olorokoba in the statement in Kaduna, the items seized were 185 bags of 50kg foreign rice, with DPV of N8.75 million and 25 bales of second-hand clothing, valued N3.52 million.

He said: “Others are, 378 Jerry cans of petroleum products (PMS), 25 litres each, with duty paid value of N4,582,746.

“Also, 425 kegs of Jerry cans of engine oil (AGO), 25 litres each, with duty paid value of N4,476,000 and 60 cartons of foreign medicated soap with duty paid value of N332,103.

“While 496 sachets of illicit drugs (Tramadol and Diclofenac) with duty paid value of N436,400 were also seized.”

According to him, the seizures were in response to the matching order given by the Controller General of Customs, Colone; Hameed Ali, to the team.

Olorokoba appreciated the CGC for providing logistics to the officers and men of the service to carry out their statutory functions.

He explained that the team was able to strike on smugglers in the axis because of credible information it received from patriotic Nigerians.

The coordinator reiterated the commitment of the team to track down all smugglers until they embrace legal businesses.

He therefore advised those involved in the illegal business to engage in lawful economic activities such as farming.

Olorokoba urged patriotic Nigerians not to relent in exposing smugglers in their midst in order to protect the national economy.