Customs vows to use modern technology to combat smuggling

The Nigeria Customs Service has declared its readiness to deploy the use of modern technology to curb the rising cases of smuggling activities in the country.

Comptroller General Bashir Adeniyi stated this during his familiarisation tour of NCS Area Command in Ilorin, Kwara State on Monday.

He added that the activities of smugglers if left unchecked would undermine the economic prosperity of the country assuring that all the land borders would be properly manned to ensure sanity in the areas.

Adeniyi said the option of modern technology became imperative because the sophistication of smugglers demanded more than a conventional approach, adding that,,” the persistent challenge of petroleum smuggling continues to pose a serious challenge to our economy. “

He added that ,“since the implementation of the fuel subsidy removal by the government, we have observed a very disturbing trend in sophisticated smuggling operations across our borders.

“This is despite the expectations that fuel subsidies are expected to bridge the gap. There are lots of disparity that we still experience when we compare the fuel prices in our neighbouring countries with what we have here.

“Petroleum prices in Nigeria now are below N1,000. Even though this figure seems to be higher, it is significantly lower when compared to other prices in neighbouring countries like Benin Republic and Cameroon which goes for around N1700 and N2,000 respectively in our local currency”

He also said that despite “our efforts to curb these activities collaboratively, the lucrative illegal economic activity has continued to incentivise more sophisticated smuggling operations in the borders.”

Adeniyi warned those involved in smuggling activities to shun the act or face the full wrath of the law.

He however said that the agency, within one month this year, intercepted a total number of 800 jerry cans of 25 litres capacity of petrol, including a truckload of 33,000 litres of petrol worth N53 million along Kwara state border towns.

The Customs boss who said that the seizures were made differently at Baruten, Kaiama forest, Ilesha-Baruba, and Gure border towns, among others noted that the success had complemented the agency’s ongoing crackdown on smugglers in the country.

He added that the period of the seizure was from the middle of January to February 15, 2025.

Adeniyi described the Kwara border with the Benin Republic as a very strategic axis, adding that the area would witness a greater presence of senior officers more often than before now.

According to him, the Customs Service, with the launch of its “Operation Whirlwind”, has also achieved significant results.

These achievements, he noted, also include the “sealing of 12 retail outlets for smuggling activities, seizure of 460,000 litres of PMS destined for neighbouring countries, confiscation of 23 means of conveyance and over 8,000 kegs of PMS.

He added that seven suspects have been arrested while three marketers are currently facing prosecution for regulatory offences since the operation was started.

Adeniyi also commended the synergy among the security agencies in the state, saying that,’ when we are together, it makes us achieve our goals a lot easier.”

In his remarks, the NCS Comptroller, Kwara Area Command, Comptroller Faith Ojeifo, said the command would ensure a total fight against the activities of smugglers in the state.

He urged the residents of border communities to support the service with intelligence information on the activities of smugglers in their midst to enable it to succeed.

