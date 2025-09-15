Customs unveils automated clearance system for overtime cargoes

In a renewed effort to decongest Nigeria’s seaports, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has unveiled an automated system for the clearance of overtime cargoes.

The initiative is aimed at accelerating the evacuation of long-stalled consignments and free up space for fresh imports.

Speaking at a sensitisation forum in Lagos, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, explained that the digital system would eliminate delays associated with manual processes, while enhancing efficiency, transparency, and compliance with regulations.

Adeniyi noted that overtime cargoes—consignments left uncleared beyond the legally allowed timeframe—pose a major challenge to port operations.

He explained that under the new system, cargoes not cleared within 30 days will be automatically referred to the office of the Assistant Comptroller-General for approval, while those left beyond three months will move to Customs Headquarters for further action.

After 120 days, uncleared cargoes will be transferred to the disposal stage, following all legal procedures.

At that stage, valuation will consider depreciation and the condition of the goods before assigning a final value.

The Customs chief stressed that the initiative is not aimed at revenue generation but at streamlining processes to facilitate trade.

According to him, less than one percent of the Service’s N6.3 trillion revenue in 2024 came from overtime cargoes.

“Our objective is to inject transparency, reduce corruption, and make the system more efficient.

“The focus is on facilitating trade, ensuring timely clearance of imports, and managing space within the ports,” Adeniyi stated.

He emphasized that special desks had been established to fast-track clearance of critical government and private-sector imports, including those for infrastructure, health, education, and international organizations, to avoid delays.

On next steps, Adeniyi said more sensitisation programmes would be organised for terminal operators, shipping companies, and clearing agents across the various Customs commands.

He added that the Service would monitor implementation closely, incorporate feedback from stakeholders, and remain vigilant against possible abuse of the system.

