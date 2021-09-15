Customs to deploy 50 boats to fight smuggling — Official

The Zonal Coordinator, Nigeria Customs Service, Zone A, ACG Modupe Aremu, has said 50 border patrol boats would be deployed to fight smuggling on the waterways.

Aremu disclosed this during a working visit at the Western Marine Command of the Customs Service on Tuesday.

She said 520 marine Custom officers would also be deployed to the command.

According to her, the boats and officers are being deployed to ensure that the waterways are secured effectively.

“The Comptroller General of Customs is aware that commands are short of officers and due to the ongoing recruitment, soon officers will be trained for deployment to commands,” she said.

Aremu also called for collaboration in the fight against illicit drugs, adding that more results would be achieved with intelligence gathering.

Apart from the WMC, she also visited the Kirikiri Light Terminal and Lagos Industrial Command.

At the KLT, Aremu emphasised on proper examination, which she noted should be precise and detailed.

Aremu urged the officers to always be conscious of their health and to do regular check ups to ensure that they are fit at all times.

The Ag. Controller of the WMC, Deputy Comptroller Enonche Ochiba, said the command had a good working relationship with the Nigerian Navy, which always responded when called upon to assist.

Ochiba said officers in the command had some challenges in terms of logistics and accommodation.

Comptroller Hammi Swomen of the KLT, on his part, said the command had to work hard to secure cargo volume, as they had bad roads to contend with.

Swomen also said the command did not have a premises of its own as they were staying on the Nigerian Ports Authority’s premises and urged the ACG to look into it.

At the Lagos Industrial command, Comptroller Monica Shaahu said they had 55 new factories undergoing documentation under excise control.

She said the command was charged with the responsibility of collecting excise duty, of which they had generated N9 billion.

Shaahu also noted shortage of staff and lack of adequate patrol vehicles as challenges faced by the command.