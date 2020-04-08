Customs TinCan Island Port command generates N31.2b in March

The TinCan Island Port Command of the Nigeria Customs Service generated a total of N31,210,006,189.8 in March, according to the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Musa Abdullahi,

Abdullahi disclosed this in a statement in Lagos on Wednesday.

According to him, the sum is an increase on the N25,990,013,289.84 collected during the same period in 2019, indicating a difference of 5,219,992,904.96.

The statement indicated that there were enormous expectations from the command as one of the epic areas for revenue generation.

Abdullahi said he had created a clear roadmap for the actualisation of his mandate.

Part of the strategy, according to the statement, is the mobilisation of critical stakeholders through series of roundtables and consultations towards ensuring that trade facilitation is given a boost in line with global best practices.

He said: “The customs area controller at those parleys solicited the support of all parties in the trade value chain, particularly on the issue of compliance with the fiscal and monetary policies of the federal government and the need to adhere strictly.

“Further to this is the removal of all manner of bureaucratic bottlenecks and obstacles which might hinder access to information and intervention in critical areas.

“This is exemplified in the open door policy of the customs area controller as well as establishment of Trade facilitation and Dispute Resolution Platforms for expeditious Resolution of Disputes arising from the various transactions.”

Abdullahi expressed optimism that all things being equal, the operational templates that had been put in place would lead to monumental revenue collection.

On the coronavirus pandemic, he said they began sensitisation campaign since the news of the outbreak of the disease in Wuhan, China in November 2019.

He said a circular from customs headquarters had compelled customs commands to commence awareness and education on ways of containing the virus.

He said: “Following the report of the index case in Nigeria, the command began even more intensive and aggressive campaign, with the visit by the zonal medical personnel of the service, led by Dr Bello, in collaboration with our resident medical personnel.

“Lectures were delivered on the safest measures which officers and stakeholders should adopt to keep safe.

“Participants were also advised to always maintain social distancing, use of latex gloves, sanitizers and regular handwashing amongst other safety measures.”

Beyond these, Abdullahi said that signage had been erected at strategic places in the command that would convey very salient information to stakeholders.

He said these conveyed additional measures adopted to ensure the safety and health of the employees and other stakeholders.