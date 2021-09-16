Customs supervises export of 2233 containers of cocoa bean in eight months

Comptroller Ngozi Uche of the Ondo/Ekiti Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service on Wednesday disclosed that the command exported 2,233 containers of cocoa bean from January to August, 2021.

Uche made the disclosure during a working visit of the Zonal Coordinator of the NCS, Zone A, ACG Modupe Aremu, in Akure.

According to Uche, the command is an offdock area not having seaport, international airport or borders.

Concerning revenue, she said it was generated from interventions through appraisal of Demand Notice on vehicles with duty infringement, collection of duty from parcel post and excise and supervision of coco exportation.

She said: “On assumption in office, I made it a duty to pay courtesy visit to all sister agencies in Ondo and Ekiti States.

“From July 5 that I assumed office as the Controller, the Command recorded a remarkable increase in revenue recovery with the sum of N27,919,502 for July and August against N19,618,387 for same months in 2020, an increase of N8,238,115.”

Uche noted that three infant factories emerged as one and had just gotten their Cooperate Affairs Commission approval and was advised on how to apply to NCS to enable them obtain their excise license.

In another development at the Oyo/Osun Area Command, Comptroller Adamu Abdulkadir, said the command generated N23 billion from January to August.

Abdulkadir said: “The Command generated N10 billion in June, the highest in the command, had 169 seizures and 13 suspects.

“As regards achieving its target, the command enhanced its strategies, set up task force on excise PMS and mining to ensure all loop holes are closed.”

In her response, Aremu pointed out that she was not surprised at what was got from Ado Ekiti because she believed in the capable hand of the CAC in charge.

Uche said: “I know that you do not have a revenue target but of the interventions from vehicle on the road.

“The amount realised was quite remarkable and I believe the command can do better as the ember months approaches.

“Shortage of officers is everywhere but with the recruitment done soon, officers will be deployed effectively to commands to boost staff strength.”

At Ogun/Osun, Uche noted that the excise dragnet would be expanded and urged the controller to do census to get factories that need to be licensed.

She commended Abdulkadir on his revenue of over N10 billion, adding that they were not expecting less from him due to his antecedent.

“As regards suspects, there is need to ensure that the case files are well documented and compiled for proper prosecution,” she said.