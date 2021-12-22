Customs strike force seizes N854m contraband in three months

The Strike Force of the Nigeria Customs Service, Zone B intercepted contraband worth over N854 million Duty Paid Value in three months.

The Customs Coordinator in charge of Kano and Jigawa, Deputy Comptroller Oseni Olorukooba, made this known.

Olorukooba declared that smugglers now have no “safe haven” to perpetrate dastardly act.

He said that the items seized included two vehicles, 413 bags of foreign rice and 382 bales of second-hand clothes.

Others are 150 cartons of macaroni, 200 cartons of spaghetti, 638 cartons of foreign shoes of different sizes for children, men and women.

He urged the media to continue to enlighten the public on the dangers associated with smuggling of prohibited items into the country.

The coordinator also reiterated the determination of the unit to fight against smuggling.

Olorukuba further commended the officers and men of the service for achieving the successes recorded during the period under review.