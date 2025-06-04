Customs speaks on viral video shooting incident involving its operatives

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says it has handled the viral video capturing a tragic shooting incident involving its operatives.

The Public Relations Officer of the service, Abdullahi Maiwada, made the disclosure in a statement he issued to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja.

Maiwada said that the incident occurred on February 17, 2019 and was not a recent development as portrayed by some online platforms.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the incident, which resulted in the death of Godwin Agada Onoja, occurred during an anti-smuggling operation at the Sagamu Interchange along the Ijebu Ode-Benin Expressway in Ogun State.

Reacting to the situation during the period, the NCS detained four officers involved and initiated an investigation on the incident.

Also Read:

According to the Spokesman, the service took immediate steps to address the situation in line with its internal procedures during the period, resulting in the dismissal of the involved personnel.

Maiwada said” “A public statement was issued at the time, and a disciplinary panel was established to investigate the matter thoroughly.

“At the end of the process, appropriate sanctions were applied, including the dismissal of the officers found culpable.

“It is pertinent to reiterate that the NCS is a statutory government agency guided by rules of engagement and, therefore, will not condone any misconduct from its personnel.

“While the video may have resurfaced unexpectedly, the issue had been conclusively addressed, and justice was served in accordance with the service’s regulations.”

The PRO acknowledged the various concerns raised by members of the public regarding the resurfaced video.

Maiwada, however, urged them to disregard misleading content, and instead seek accurate information through NCS official channels.

According to him, the NCS deeply values the vigilance and feedback of Nigerians, reaffirming the service’s commitment to delivering professional, accountable service while upholding the principles of integrity and respect for human dignity.

He added: “Under the leadership of the Comptroller-General of NCS, Adewale Adeniyi, and his management team, the NCS continues to uphold transparency and respect for the rule of law.

“This is evident in the strategic measures implemented to strengthen internal controls and capacity building through targeted training programs for personnel.

“These efforts underscore the service’s resolve to build trust, ensure integrity, and sustain mutually rewarding partnerships with the public.”

Post Views: 19