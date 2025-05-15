Customs speaks as rumoured ‘deadly rice’ in Ogun, Lagos sparks tension 

There is palpable tension in parts of Ogun and Lagos States over rumours of deadly rice currently in circulation.

Rumours contained in several WhatsApp voice notes alleged that a foreign trader had invoked the spirit of Ogun deity on her two trucks of rice after the trucks were allegedly stolen and smuggled into Nigeria.

Speakers in the various voice notes making the rounds alleged that the two stolen trucks of rice were smuggled into Nigeria from neighboring countries through the Idiroko and the Seme borders.

It was stated that the owner of the bags of rice, a woman, contacted some Ogun worshipers in Ghana to lay curses on whoever buys or consumes the alleged stolen rice.

Some Customs officers, an officer of the Nigerian Army and several others were rumoured to have died after buying or consuming the rice.

However, the Nigerian Customs Service in Lagos and Ogun debunked the claims, saying there was no deadly rice in circulation.

In a statement by the NCS, Seme Area Command, Public Relations Officer, Isah Sulaiman, said the narrative was entirely false, misleading, and did not reflect the reality of the matter.

“The attention of the Nigeria Customs Service, Seme Area command, has been drawn to a widely circulated unfounded and baseless allegation claiming that the Command seized and distributed bags of rice without the knowledge of the purported owner, who then allegedly invoked traditional powers leading to the death of individuals, including a soldier at Badagry.

“The command wishes to categorically state that this narrative is entirely false, misleading, and does not reflect the reality of the matter,” the statement said.

It disclosed that the command had always adhered to NCS Standard Operating Procedures for disposing of seized goods, which is guided by transparency, due process, and strict adherence to extant laws and guidelines.

“It is instructive to say that no incident within the Command’s Area of Responsibility or among personnel corroborates the false claims of deaths resulting from rice consumption linked to the NCS.

“Unfortunately, some unscrupulous elements are wearing the garment of journalism (a credible profession) to disinform members of the public with baseless, fictitious and malicious accusations to score cheap points instead of the social responsibility they are supposed to uphold,” the command added.

The NCS urged the general public to disregard this “unfounded story and refrain from spreading false information that could incite fear or tarnish the image of the security agencies working tirelessly to safeguard the nation.”

