Customs Service seizes goods with payable duty of N1b

828 828

The Nigeria Customs Service has seized contraband items with payable duty of N1.04 billion in its Kaduna Zone between June and July.

The Comptroller in the zone, Musa Jalo, stated in Kaduna on Friday that the items were confiscated in 179 seizures.

They included 21 units of used vehicles, 11 vehicles used as means of transportation of contraband items and 81 parcels of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp.

Others were 2,234 bags of 50kg rice, 48 other bags of 25kg rice and 226 Jerry cans of refined vegetable oil

Also Read:

Among the seizures also were 2,780 cartons of spaghetti and pasta and 278 bales of second-hand clothing; 15 sacks of second hand shoes, 140 cartons of tinned tomato paste and pomades.

The Customs zone also seized 140 Jerry cans of diesel and 1,000 Jerry cans of petrol of 25litres each.

Jalo assured that the Customs Service would continue to make strides and called for more support and cooperation from residents in the zone.