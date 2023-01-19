Customs seizes N112.68m contraband, 700 machetes

The Nigeria Customs Service, Port Harcourt Area 1 Command has impounded four consignments with duty paid value of N112.68 million illegally imported into the country.

The Comptroller, Ibrahim Muhammad, said this on Wednesday at the command’s port terminal in Port Harcourt.

He said that the consignments consisted of four containers with 2,965 gallons of vegetable oil.

Muhammad said: “Upon credible intelligence, some contraband was uncovered and investigation showed that the containers were largely vegetable oil concealed in ceramic tiles, and some home appliances.

“In view of this, the four containers are thereby seized.

“Investigation is ongoing.

“We know the agents are licenced and Customs have control over their operations.

“A case of seizure has been appropriately reported while we await further report as soon as investigation is concluded.”

The Comptroller also said that 481 bales of second-hand clothings, 700 packages of machetes and 107 packages of shovels also made the list of seizures.

Muhammad said that while some of the items like the vegetable oil and second-hand clothes were contraband, shovels and machetes were detained pending provision of an end-user-certificate from Office of the Security Adviser, especially considering the sensitivity to the forthcoming general elections.

The Comptroller also said the command generated over total sum of N92.32 billion in 2022, a 12 per cent rise to the N81.31 billion revenue generated in 2021.

Muhammad attributed the increase in revenue to monies generated from Port Harcourt International Airport and Excise duties from International Brewery and Nigeria Bottling Company.