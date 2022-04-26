Customs seizes drugs, 94 bales of used clothing, others in Kaduna

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit, Zone “B’’ in Kaduna, has seized contraband worth N232,530,050:42 between March 23 and April 25 within its area of operation.

The Comptroller, Albashir Hamisu, while briefing newsmen Tuesday in Kaduna disclosed that 92 seizures were recorded by the unit within the period including 12 vehicles.

Hamisu said while seven of the vehicles seized were being smuggled into the country through unapproved routes, the remaining five were used to convey unregistered drugs and other contrabands.

He added that some of the smugglers intercepted concealed bags of rice among bags of beans to avoid detection.

The comptroller listed other seized items to include 99,000 tablets of unregistered Sifdol 50mg and 120,000 tablets of unregistered Ladinax drugs

Hamisu said that operatives of the unit also intercepted smugglers with premium motor spirit (PMS) in 303 gallons of 25 litres being smuggled outside of Nigeria.

He said that operatives foiled the smuggling of foreign vegetable oil in 22 gallons of 25 litres into Nigeria.

The comptroller further said that his men also seized 642 cartons of foreign spaghetti and macaroni as well as 1,314 bags of 50kg foreign parboiled rice.

Hamisu said that other items seized included 49 units of used tyres, 10 cartons of foreign fruit juice and bales of used clothing.

He appreciated members of the public for their cooperation in providing information on the activities of smugglers and solicited for more support.

The comptroller said that the FG had opened two border posts within the zone in Kamba and Jibiya and urged the people to engage in legitimate business

Hamisu thanked the FG and NCS management for the recent promotion of officers saying this would further motivate them to give their best in the performance of the duty.