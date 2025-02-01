Customs seizes contraband with DPV of N77.4m in Ogun

The Nigeria Customs Service says it has seized illicit goods with a Duty Paid Value of N77.476 million in Ogun between January 1 and January 27.

The Area Comptroller, NCS Ogun 1 Area Command, Mohammed Shuaibu, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in Ota, Ogun.

Shuaibu said that the seizures reflected the command’s relentless efforts to combat smuggling activities and enforce compliance with NCS regulations.

The comptroller listed items seized to include 2,002 bags of foreign rice weighing 50kg each; 6,180 pieces of cutlasses and 6,375 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) among others.

“The Ogun 1 Area Command is appealing to those who engage in smuggling to desist from such act because no matter how smart they are, they would be caught.

“The smugglers should embrace legitimate trade in order to grow Nigeria’s economy,” he said.

Shuaibu reiterated the command’s commitment to protecting the country’s borders so as to minimise smuggling activities.

He advised the general public to join hands with the NCS by providing timely and credible information that would assist in combating smuggling and other economic crimes at the country’s borders.

