Customs seizes 37 bales, four rolls of Police camouflage uniforms in Kaduna

The Federal Operations Unit, Zone “B” of the Nigeria Customs Service, Kaduna has seized a container truck conveying 37 bales and four rolls of Nigeria Police camouflage uniforms.

The Comptroller of the Zone, Chedi Wada, said this on Thursday in Kaduna when he briefed journalists on its seizures within November and December 31,2023.

He said that within the period under review, 71 seizures of 12 different items were made at various locations in the zone, which were of grave implications to the health and safety of Nigerians.

Wada said that the operatives of the unit arrested a container truck based on credible intelligence along Lokoja-Abuja expressway.

It was suspected to be conveying prohibited items and four suspects were arrested in connection with the seizure.

According to Wada, the seizures made during the period were in fulfillment of the unit’s pledge to ensure full compliance with the Federal Government’s directives on the closure of all land borders with Niger republic.

He explained that the seizures were critical considering the nature of the items and the possibility of utilizing them for nefarious activities by unscrupulous elements.

Wada said, “The seized police camouflage uniforms, the four suspects together with the means of conveyance were all handed over to the State Director, DSS, Kaduna State Command on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 for further investigation and possible prosecution.”

He said that the seizures made in different parts of the Zone had a Duty Paid Value of N406.9million.

Wada, who gave a breakdown of items seized, said the eight used vehicles and two means of conveyance were impounded during the period.

According to him, the unit also seized 195 bags of foreign parboiled rice (50kg each), 877 jerry-cans (25 litres each) of petrol.

According to him, they have been auctioned and the proceeds remitted to the coffers of the Federal Government.

Other seizures made during the period were 240 bales of foreign second hand clothing, 10 jerry-cans of foreign refined vegetable oil (25 litres each).

Wada added, “415 cartons of foreign spaghetti, macaroni and couscous, 349 cartons of foreign new shoes (unisex), 500mg of 3,400 sachets of Amoxicillin and 35 cartons of flame lighters.”

The comptroller said that other items seized were hard drugs and other assorted goods at various intervals in the year 2023, worth N4billion.

” This represents a 100% increase in seizures made above the total DPV of N2, 345,155,577.38k that were seized in the year 2022.

” It is also an indication that the operatives of the unit have upped-the-ante in the fight against smuggling in the zone,” he said.

Wada further reiterated the zone’s commitment to enforcing the Federal Government’s fiscal policies in accordance with Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

He added, ”Our operatives are battle- ready to carry the service’s mandate effectively.”

Wada also assured the citizenry that the operatives were poised to foil attempts by smugglers at importing any prohibited goods into its area of jurisdiction as well as recover all underpaid duties into the government’s coffers.

He emphasised that the fight against smuggling cannot be overemphasized, saying, ”because it is a veritable tool for information dissemination and shaping public opinion.

“I urge you to continue to amplify our efforts for the general public to understand the ills and menace of smuggling to our dear nation.”

Wada also commended the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale-Adeniyi and his team for their support to the unit.

He appreciated other sister agencies like the Nigeria Police, DSS, military, NDLEA and NAFDAC, among others, for their collaborations.

Wada also expressed appreciation to the media for their support and objectivity in disseminating their efforts in the fight against smuggling.

The comptroller called on all well meaning Nigerians to continue to provide relevant information to the unit, saying, ”this is to further assist in combating smuggling for the benefit of the economy.”