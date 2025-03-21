Customs seize smuggled goods worth N84.2m, strengthen border security

The Kebbi Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, has intensified its anti-smuggling operations, leading to the seizure of contraband goods, including Premium Motor Spirit and other restricted items, while also boosting revenue generation.

Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Chidi Nwokorie, made this known while speaking at a press briefing on Thursday.

Nwokorie reaffirmed his commitment to enforcing customs regulations, curbing smuggling, and facilitating legitimate trade.

He said, “Within six weeks of his tenure, the Command recorded revenue of ₦13,378,002, despite economic challenges and border closures. Additionally, it made significant seizures worth ₦84.2 million, including: 13,750 liters of Premium Motor Spirit,145 bales of second-hand clothing, 114 bags of foreign parboiled rice (50kg each), 70 expired cartons of Biggy Vanilla Wafer Biscuit, 40 bags of foreign sugar (50kg each) and other assorted contraband.”

Nwokorie emphasised the importance of collaboration with security agencies, including the NDLEA, NAFDAC, Police, DSS, NIS, NSA, and the Nigerian Army, in securing the borders.

He assured that the Command would sustain its crackdown on smuggling while fostering a conducive environment for legitimate trade.

To enhance intelligence sharing, he engaged border communities, traders, and sister agencies, urging stakeholders to take advantage of trade facilitation initiatives introduced by the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi.

”This is my mission and my bond. I will not fail the Service. I will not fail the nation, ” Nwokorie declared, reaffirming his commitment to national security and economic stability.

