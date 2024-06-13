Customs seize N19m worth of smuggled petrol in Ogun, Lagos

The National Coordinator of Operation Whirlwind of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Comptroller Kehinde Ejibunu, on Thursday, announced the seizure of 26,950 litres of petroleum products being smuggled out of the country into the Republic of Benin.

Ejibunu said that the seized petroleum products, said to be worth N19m, consisting of 978 kegs of 25 litres totalling 26,950 litres were impounded in Zone A of the NCS consisting of Lagos and Ogun states within two weeks.

According to him, the special squad was set up two weeks ago by the Comptroller-General of the NCS, Bashir Adeniyi to supplement efforts aimed at cracking down on the criminals smuggling petroleum products outside the country.

Ejibunu disclosed this on Thursday at a press briefing held at the Ogun State Command office of NCS, Abeokuta, the state capital.

He said, “In just about two weeks of operation, the Operation Whirlwind team, Zone A axis intercepted 26,950 litres of premium motor spirit worth N19m.

“121 kegs of PMS of 25 litres equivalent to 3025 litres was intercepted at Oyinkansola Global Concept along Badagry/Seme road in Lagos State on 31st of May 2024. Means of conveyance were two cars.

“77 drums of PMS (616 kegs of 25 litres) equivalent to 15, 400 litres was seized on Friday, June 7, 2024 at Seayab Petroleum along Imeko/Obada road in Ogun State.

The means of conveyance is a truck with the registration number 95D4244D.”

Additionally, He stated that another 100 kegs of PMS of 25 litres equivalent to 2500 litres was impounded on Saturday June 8 along Owode/Atan road, Ogun State while an equivalent of 6,025 litres consisting of 141 kegs of 25 litres was seized at Julankoly Oil and Gas along Owode/Ilaro road.

The customs officer said that the petroleum stations involved in these criminal activities have been sealed up while their owners shall be prosecuted.

He said that the product seized would be auctioned very soon given its inflammable nature.

Ejibunu urged all those who are into criminal acts of sabotaging the country’s economy to either have a change of heart or face the wrath of the law.