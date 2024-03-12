Customs releases 15 trucks of seized food items

The Nigeria Customs Service, Sokoto/Zamfara Area Command has released 15 seized trucks of grains to the owners.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the command, Abdullahi Abubakar, on Tuesday.

According to Abubakar, the development was in compliance with a presidential directive.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu over the weekend directed the NCS to return all food items that were confiscated at border communities to owners on the condition that they would be sold in Nigerian markets to boost food sufficiency.

The Customs Area Comptroller in charge of the command, Kamal Mohammed, while handing over the trucks of grain at the command’s headquarters in Sokoto, charged the traders to reciprocate President Tinubu’s magnanimity by ensuring that the grains were sold to Nigerian markets.

According to Kamal, the command, in collaboration with the Customs Intelligence Unit and the Joint Border Patrol Team “would monitor the sales of these grains in Nigerian markets and ensure they were not smuggled out of the country”.

He further enlightened traders and the general public that grains are under the extant Export Prohibition list.

The Comptroller warned smugglers to desist from smuggling grains, noting that the command would make the borders unsafe heaven for smugglers, “unpatriotic elements penchant to make money at the detriment of the country”.

Kamal reiterated that the service has resolved to fight smuggling in all ramifications.

In his response, the Secretary of the Grain Sellers Association of Sokoto, Dahiru Ladan, commended President Tinubu for tempering justice with mercy, assuring that the union would ensure that the grains were sold to Nigerian markets as directed.