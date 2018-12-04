Customs rakes in N1.12b IGR, seizes 67 vehicles in Ogun

The Area Controller, Michael Agbara, who disclosed this at the press briefing at the State Command Headquarters, Idi-Iroko, said the command recorded N401,344,423 excess.

The Nigeria Customs Service, Ogun Area Command on Tuesday disclosed that it generated N1,129,119,923 as monthly revenue for November, which is above the N727,775,499 target.

The Area Controller, Michael Agbara, who disclosed this at the press briefing at the State Command Headquarters, Idi-Iroko, said the command recorded N401,344,423 excess.

Agbara said the command equally confiscated 67 unit of vehicles, 6,015 bags of foreign rice, 119 kegs of vegetable oil, 30 cartoons of frozen poultry products, 171 pairs of used shoes and second hand clothing worth N395,118,058.

The Area Controller disclosed that the command seized 44,615 bags of rice between January and November this year as against 21,789 bags confiscated in 2017.

He described the feat recorded as “a blow to the smugglers”, while maintaining that his men would resist intimidation in the discharge of their duties.

He said: “In a quest to sustain the tempo of aiding the Federal Government Policy on Agricultural Development in the area of boosting local rice production, the Command have redoubled its effort by committing a seizure of 44,615 bags of rice (50kg each) as at ending November, 2018, which is almost multiple of 21,789 bags of rice seized from January to December, 2017.

“The anti-smuggling success story is a blow to smugglers and also a sound warning to those who have dubious intention to exploit the avenue of yuletide period for smuggling.”