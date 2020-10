The Nigeria Custom Service, Kano/Jigawa Command has arrested a Dubai-bound passenger in possession of 5,342 ATM cards at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano.

The Customs Area Comptroller, Nasir Ahmed, stated this while handing over the suspect to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, on Wednesday in Kano.

Ahmed said the suspect was arrested while about to board a Dubai-bound Ethiopian Airlines flight.

The ATM cards were concealed in two sacks of beans.