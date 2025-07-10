Customs intercepts, seizes container-load of donkey genitals

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has revealed that it intercepted a container-load of donkey genitals.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Mr. Adewale Adeniyi, disclosed this at a press briefing in Abuja this afternoon.

The CGC, who was represented by the National Public Relations Officer of the Service, Mr. Abdullahi Maiwada, disclosed that the consignment was intercepted along the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway.

“On Friday, 5 June 2025, at approximately 2100 hours, operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service acting on credible intelligence intercepted a 1x40ft container loaded with donkey genitals along the Kaduna–Abuja Expressway.

“The interception was carried out under coordinated surveillance by officers of the SWO and CIU, further confirming the persistence of illegal wildlife trafficking networks in exploiting Nigeria’s corridors,” he stated.

After proper documentation and compliance with procedure, the seized items were officially handed over to the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), in line with our commitment to inter-agency collaboration and statutory mandates.

The CGC said that the seizure was not an isolated incident.

He said, “Over the past 12 months, the Special Wildlife Office has uncovered and disrupted multiple illicit wildlife trafficking operations across the country.

“Noteworthy among these include the recovery of six African Grey Parrots and the arrest of one suspect on 10 December 2024 in Kano, as well as the interception of two live pangolins, five Mona monkeys, two Tantalus monkeys, one baby baboon, and an African Grey Parrot at Lagos Airport in May 2025.

“In another separate operation, there was an arrest of one suspect in the Ikom area of Cross River State linked to seizures of 213 parrot heads, six eagle heads, 128 hornbill heads, and other exotic species. On 13 January 2025, the Service handed over rescued tortoises to the National Park Service in Oyo State.

“Several seizures involving taxidermy specimens, such as life-sized lions, zebra hides, gorilla parts, and pangolin scales, have been recorded in various ports and logistics routes nationwide. “One such case involved 119.4 kg of pangolin scales found in a container concealed in sacks in the Calabar area of Cross River State.

“In another development, 120 African Grey Parrots were rescued and one suspect arrested in Fufore area of Adamawa State.”

