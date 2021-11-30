Customs intercepts N71m meant for laundering inside car trunk

The Nigeria Customs Service in Katsina State says it has intercepted a vehicle loaded with more than N71 million suspected to be for laundering.

The Acting Controller at the command, Alhaji Dalhat Wada-Chedi, revealed this to newsmen in Katsina on Monday.

Wada-chedi said the money was intercepted earlier in the month.

He said: “We intercepted the money with the vehicle and also arrested the driver of the vehicle along Katsina-Jibia axis, which is among the frontline areas affected by insecurity.

“This money was intercepted along the border area inside the booth of a Toyota Corolla vehicle following intensified effort of our operatives along that axis.

“As you know, the borders are still closed, and any person passing through the border must declare money above $10,000.

“We brought the money, the suspect and the vehicle, and we deposited the money at the CBN (Central Bank of Nigeria) after we reported to our headquarters.

“We have offered an administrative bail to the suspect because investigation is still ongoing.

“In fact, we have transferred the case to the headquarters.”

Wada-Chedi told newsmen that the command also intercepted 230 parcels of Indian hemp worth more than N18.1 million in November.

“The Indian hemp was intercepted in a truck and the total value of Indian hemp and truck is N25.9 million,” he said.

He added that the command intercepted eight vehicles with the total value of N14.4 million also in November.

Smuggled rice, spaghetti, vegetable oil, potash and medicaments were also seized by the command in the course of November, he said.

He added: “We also intercepted cartons of foreign milk creamer, kegs and sacks of petroleum products, diesel, second hand clothes and baby clothes.

“Also, pieces of three different types of jack knives and bags of tiger nuts with total value of N46.5 million were seized in November.

“Within the month of November, we succeeded in arresting five suspects and different items worth over N176.4 million.”

Wada-Chedi attributed the successes to the tireless efforts of the command and its operatives and called on members of the public to continue to give them the necessary support.