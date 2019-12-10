The Sokoto/Zamfara Command of Nigerian Customs Service has intercepted 640 cartons of sexual enhancing drugs, an AK47 Gun and other illegally smuggled items worth N997 million from October and November.

Magaji Mailafiya, the Command’s Public Relations Officer made the disclosure in a statement he available to the News Agency of Nigeria in Sokoto on Tuesday.

Mailafiya said no fewer 29 seizures were made within the periods under review.

He said the smuggled goods had the duty paid value of N915 million, adding that they were arrested along Ilella-Kware road on November 3.

He said on November 25, the personnel of the command also arrested three Toyota, Carina II vehicles loaded with 132 Jerry Cans of 25kg Vegetable oil, 85 cartons of Tiger Head Batteries and 86 sacks of 25kg size Monosodium Glutamate at Achida/Goronyo road.

Mailafiya added that command’s men on patrol on Nov. 20, also seized seven sacks containing 800 pieces of cutlass stressing that efforts were part of the fight against smuggling in the country.

The customs spokesman reiterated Sokoto/Zamfara Area Command’s commitment, headed by Comptroller Umar Gimba, to ensure smuggle free economy in the nation through intelligence gathering and constant patrols.

He appealed to the general public to embrace legitimate trade and avoid smuggling, stressing that the area command would not relent in its concerted effort at ensuring that smuggling activities are brought to the barest minimum.

The PRO enjoined Nigerians to cooperate with the operatives of the area command, especially in the border communities, to allow for the socio-economic growth of the country.

According to him, this will help to provide the needed employment for the people, stressing that smuggling cripples nation’s economy.