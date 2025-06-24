Customs intercepts donkey skin valued at N3.6b

Federal Operations Unit, FOU, Zone ‘C’ of the Nigeria Customs Service in Owerri, Imo State, has intercepted a 40- foot container laden with donkey skin billed for illegal export and worth about N3.6 billion.

The seizure, classified as dry salted donkey skin, a prohibited item, was unraveled by the eagle-eyed officers following a comprehensive examination of the container made by vigilant officers of the zone in Owerri .

A close examination of the container revealed that some were packed in 10 pieces per sack and 9 pieces per sack , totaling 3,022 pieces.

Each dry salted donkey skin, it was gathered, has an average weight of 4.5kg, giving a total weight of 13.599 kilograms.

Investigations further revealed that the global price of dry salted donkey skin stands at $750 (USD) and a unit price of $166.6 per kilogram.

The high profile seizure by the Unit was due to credible intelligence as well as surveillance by vigilant operatives of the unit.

In a statement by Customs Area Comptroller of the Zone, Controller Abdullahi Balogun reiterated that the dry donkey skin is a product listed under the export prohibition list by the Federal Government of Nigeria due to its implications on biodiversity, environmental balance and the illegal trade in endangered species.

Balogun warned individuals and syndicates involved in the illegal trade of wildlife and restricted items to desist from such practice, as the service will continue to intensify surveillance, intelligence gathering, and strategic enforcement operations across all zones.

Also Read

He commended the dedication and professionalism of the operatives involved in the seizure emphasising that the leadership of the Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi remains fully committed to enforcing government trade policies and combating the smuggling of prohibited and endangered goods.

Recall that barely three months upon assumption of office, Comptroller Balogun, despite the threatening level of insurgency, has left no one in doubt of his zero tolerance to corruption and doggedness.

Adeniyi has lauded the efforts of the operatives, reaffirming the Service resolve to uphold national laws, protect endangered species, and ensure Nigeria is not used as a hub for illegal wildlife trade.

The seized container is currently under investigation, and further actions will be taken in line with the provisions of the Nigeria Customs Service ACT(2023) and other relevant laws.

Post Views: 37