Customs intercepts 550 Pump Action gun cartridges in Benue

Operatives of the Joint Border Patrol Team Sector 3 in the North Central Zone have intercepted 550 Pump Action gun cartridges at Adikpo Junction, Benue State.

Its Coordinator, Comptroller Olugboyega Peters, disclosed this when he spoke with newsmen in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Peters revealed that the ammunitions were heading from Onitsha in Anambra State to Taraba State before they were intercepted in Benue State.

He said: “Based on intelligence report, the Sector intercepted a commercial J5 Bus around Adikpo Junction in Benue State heading to Taraba State.

“On searching the vehicle, two black Bacco sacks were found to contain Pump Action cartridges suspected to be smuggled into the country.

“The ammunition, driver and the suspect were arrested immediately and brought to Sector 3 Headquarters, Ilorin, Kwara State and after preliminary investigation, as the law of jurisdiction demands, they were all handed over to Nigeria Police Force, Benue State for further investigation.

“This epic seizure is very commendable at the backdrop of the heightened insecurity in the country.

“Should 550 rounds of live ammunition escape into the Country and fall into wrong hands, the consequences will be devastating.”

Peters said 41 other seizures were made between August and December, with duty paid value of N29 million.

These included 1,251 jerry cans of petrol seized along the Nigeria-Benin Republic border, 751 bags of foreign parboiled rice, used vehicles as well as smuggled used cloths.

