Customs intercepts 365 bags of smuggled rice in two trucks in Sokoto

Nasiru Ahmad, the Controller of Nigerian Customs Service in Sokoto/Kebbi/Zamfara Area Command, said the command had intercepted two trucks with 365 bags of foreign rice.

Ahmad, represented by the command’s Spokesman, Magaji Mailafiya, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday that the seizures were made last week Thursday and Friday along Illela-Sokoto road.

Ahmad said the seized trucks belonged to Dangote Group, while the duty paid value of the 50kg bags of rice was N8.7 million.

He said the foreign rice were among the items prohibited from entering the country through land boarders, adding that the action contravened Federal Government’s fiscal policy on rice importation.

He said that the contraband rice were arrested as a result of the vigilance of his men on border patrol.

Ahmad said: “The contraband has a Duty Paid Value of N8, 748,320 and the two suspected importers along with the contraband items were arrested.

“They are in our custody and will soon be prosecuted accordingly.”

He urged Nigerians to complement government’s efforts on rice cultivation and other agriculture development programmes by establishing processing industries geared toward viable economic development in the country.

He enjoined individuals, traditional and community leaders as well as groups to assist government to achieve “smuggle-free” society.

Ahmad described smuggling as “cripplers of nation economy which deterred employments, revenue and nation’s security progress”.