Customs, in forests encounters with bandits, seizes 202 motorcycles

The Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted 202 motorcycles from suspected bandits and their collaborators in Katsina State between August and September.

The acting Controller of the state command, Alhaji Chedi Wada, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Katsina.

Chedi said the motorcycles, mostly Boxer and Jencheng models, were confiscated around forests close to border areas.

“We suspected that the motorcycles were used for conveyance of petrol, food items and smuggled items to bandits in the forest.

“Most of the people we seized the machines from fled and no one came to claim the motorcycles,” the Controller said.

Wada said the command was working assiduously in ensuring that no contraband or illegal item is brought into the country through any of the borders in the state.

He said: “The fight against banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other forms of crimes and criminal acts in the state and the country in general is a collective effort.

“The custom service, like any other security agency, also has a stake in it.

“Here in Katsina state, we are determined despite all odds; we will make sure we assist to bring the bandits and other criminals to their knees.”