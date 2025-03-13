Customs intercept undeclared $1.1m at Kano airport

The Nigeria Customs Service says it has intercepted undeclared $1.1 million and 135,900 Saudi Riyals at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano.

Its Spokesperson, Abdullahi Maiwada, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Maiwada said the seizure was made recently during a routine baggage check on an inbound passenger who arrived on Saudi Airline Flight No. SV401 from Saudi Arabia.

He explained that during a physical examination of the passenger’s luggage by NCS officers, the undeclared currency was found concealed within packs of palm dates.

The interception, he said, aligned with the NCS’s commitment to enforcing financial regulations and preventing illicit financial flows across Nigeria’s borders.

“In line with established procedures, the suspect and the seized foreign currency have been handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for further investigation and necessary legal action.

“Subsequently, the court convicted the defendant as charged and ordered the forfeiture of the undeclared money to the Federal Government in line with provisions of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act of 2022,” he said.

He stressed that the NCS is determined to ensure that all travelers complied with Nigeria’s financial regulations, particularly the legal requirement to declare any cash or negotiable instruments exceeding the approved threshold when traveling in or out of the country.

He stated that the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act of 2022 and the Foreign Exchange (Monitoring and Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 1995, provided clear guidelines on currency declaration.

“Non-compliance with these regulations constitutes a violation of Nigerian law and attracts severe penalties. The service, therefore, urges the public to adhere strictly to these requirements to avoid legal consequences.

“Under the leadership of the Comptroller-General of NCS, Adewale Adeniyi, the service remains resolute in its enforcement efforts to combat smuggling, illicit financial transactions, and other trans-border crimes.

“This latest seizure highlights the service’s unwavering dedication to protecting the nation’s economic interests and ensuring compliance with financial regulations,” he said.

The spokesperson reaffirmed the NCS’s commitment to collaborating with relevant government agencies and stakeholders to strengthen border security, enhance compliance with financial laws, and safeguard Nigeria’s economy.

He urged travellers and stakeholders in the financial sector to remain vigilant and always adhere to lawful financial practices.

