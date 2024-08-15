Customs intercept, seize 12 containers of expired drugs worth N1.8bn

The Apapa Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, said it intercepted a total of 12 containers of expired and controlled pharmaceutical products worth N1.8bn.

In a statement on Thursday, the Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, disclosed this while displaying some of the seized contraband at the command in Apapa, Lagos.

Adeniyi stated that if the drugs were allowed to exit the ports, it would undermine the security of the nation by influencing the behavior of individuals involved in criminal activities often fueled by illicit drugs such as tramadol.

“I am here to present seizures made by our officers at the Apapa Port Command, which comprise expired and controlled pharmaceutical products with a DPV of N1.8bn,” Adeniyi said.

According to the Customs boss, some of the seized drugs, aside from being expired, were imported without undergoing the necessary regulatory requirements, such as obtaining a National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) number.

He stated that some containers were also seized due to false declarations to evade duty payments, which amounts to smuggling.

“In total, 12 containers have been seized. These imports are in flagrant violation of Section 233 of the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023,” he said.

The CGC, while giving details of the seizures, disclosed that one of the seized containers, a 40-foot container with number SEGU4339917, was declared to contain baclofen tablets, metoprolol succinate, atenolol gloves, losartan potassium, hydrochlorothiazide, atorvastatin calcium, esomeprazole magnesium, diclofenac sodium topical gel, valsartan tablets, losartan potassium, and timolol maleate.

“Acyclovir capsules that expired in April 2024; valsartan tablets (320mg and 160mg) that expired in June 2024; prednisone tablets 10mg that expired in June 2024; losartan potassium tablets (100mg) that expired in June 2024.

“Major aspirin low-dose pain reliever 81mg that expired in June 2024; vitamin D supplements that expired in June 2024; magnesium oxide tablets 420mg that expired in June 2024.

“Diclofenac sodium topical gel that would expire in November 2024; oral rehydration solution mix that expired in July 2024; unmap multiple micronutrient supplements that would expire in December 2025, and other regulated medical items,” Adeniyi explained.

The customs boss disclosed further that another 20ft container with number DFSU 1362498, in addition to the expired products, was found to contain cartons of Royal Tramadol 225mg, concealed with expired cartons of Really Extra Analgesic, antiseptic, and anti-inflammatory tablets without a NAFDAC number.

Furthermore, another 20ft container with registration number PCIU 1934537 was found to contain rolls of tramadol 225mg concealed with expired cartons of pharmaceutical products without a NAFDAC registration number.

“Similarly, a 20ft container with registration number, CAIU 2167874 was found to contain cartons of tramadol (100mg) concealed with expired cartons of pharmaceutical products without a NAFDAC number,” Adeniyi explained.

He said that another 40ft container with registration number SEGU 6326800 was found to contain cartons of codeine concealed with cartons of expired pharmaceutical products and cartons of brushes.

“A 40ft container with registration number, No. DFSU 7320205 was found to contain cartons of codeine and tramadol concealed with expired Diacare Antidiarrheal and other pharmaceutical products without a NAFDAC number,” he said.

Adeniyi, however, added that another 40ft container with registration number TCKU 6880985 was found to contain cartons of expired pharmaceutical products without a NAFDAC registration number.

“In addition to the pharmaceutical products, there were two 40ft containers with registration numbers, CAUU 5699055 and SUAN 8691124 respectively carrying 15,540 and 12,000 pieces of cutlasses,” he added

According to him, a total of 27,540 pieces of cutlasses were contained in the two containers.

Adeniyi, however, commended the command for working with him on this anti-smuggling exploit.

He said that the command handles the highest volume of trade for the NCS, collects the highest revenue, and is therefore saddled with a higher degree of expectation from the management of the Service and the government.

Also Read:

“I urge them to maintain this level of performance,” he advised.

The CGC urged port users to embrace only legitimate trade, stressing that the service, under his leadership, is fully committed to its responsibilities in detecting all forms of concealment.

He said, “While our commitment to facilitating legitimate trade remains unwavering, we are equally dedicated to ensuring that any import consignment or export cargo transiting through our ports under customs control is thoroughly checked using our non-intrusive measures and physical examinations where necessary.”

Post Views: 0