Customs intercept, seize 1,149 jerrycans of smuggled petrol at Taraba-Cameroon border

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted 1,149 jerrycans of Premium Motor Spirit allegedly smuggled through the Dorofi and Kan Iyaka axis along the Gembu-Cameroon border in Taraba State.

The Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, disclosed this on Friday in Jalingo, the state capital, while auctioning the seized petroleum products to the public.

According to him, the ‘Operation Whirl Wind’ which burst the smuggling network was carried out between March 8 and 9, 2025, was based on intelligence gathered in collaboration with some key agencies.

Adeniyi listed the Office of the National Security Adviser and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority as critical partners towards achieving success in the anti-smuggling campaign.

“Our intelligence-led operations have disrupted an emerging smuggling corridor along the Gembu-Dorofi-Kan Iyaka-Cameroon border.

“We remain committed to ensuring that Nigeria’s subsidized fuel does not end up in neighboring countries at the expense of our economy,” he said.

The controller general added that the seized petroleum products, contained in 30-liter jerrycans, totaled 34,470 liters.

He said that a special-purpose transportation vehicle valued at N4 million was also impounded, bringing the total duty-paid value of the seizure to N37,780,600.

Adeniyi noted that the area’s difficult terrain had contributed to the prevalence of smuggling activities, saying, “The rough landscape and the porous nature of the border make it easier for smugglers to operate.

“However, we are working towards deploying technology to enhance real-time intelligence and surveillance, which will improve our ability to track and intercept illegal activities,” he said.

The customs boss called on Nigerians to support the agency by providing credible information that could aid in tackling smuggling.

“We urge members of the public to collaborate with us and other security agencies. Smuggling is an economic crime, and tackling it requires collective effort.

“Intelligence gathering and inter-agency collaboration are key to sustaining our fight against this menace,” he said.

Adeniyi reaffirmed the commitment of the service to strengthen border security and to curb the illegal exportation of petroleum products, warning that those involved in smuggling would face the full weight of the law.

Earlier, Controller Garba Bature, Controller of Adamawa/Taraba Command, said the command would leave no stone unturned in its fight against smuggling activities.

Bature, while commending the command for its giant stride, seeks collaboration from border communities in intelligence gathering.

