Customs intercept cars stolen from Canada, N3.2bn drugs at Lagos Port

The Apapa Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted two stolen vehicles imported from Canada.

Also seized were prohibited items worth over N3.247bn, including large quantities of codeine syrup, counterfeit pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and used clothing.

Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Babatunde Olomu, disclosed this during a press briefing on Thursday, revealing that the vehicles were smuggled through the Apapa Seaport in a 40-foot container and falsely declared as food items.

“The container marked MRKU 0904594 (40 FT) was found to contain two stolen vehicles from Canada. A 2024 model Lexus RX 450 with chassis number JTJCJNGA6R2017707 and a 2023 Lexus RX 350 with chassis number 2T2BAMCAPCO32741 were falsely declared as food items,” Olomu stated.

According to him, the command also uncovered five other containers laden with prohibited and falsely declared goods, including pharmaceuticals without proper registration, codeine syrup, and used clothing.

“As a result of our painstaking efforts, we recently uncovered six containers laden with prohibited items mostly unregistered pharmaceuticals.

“Other items in the seized containers are cosmetics, used clothing and two vehicles illegally imported into the country. These seizures are worth a total DPV of N3.247 billion,” he said.

In the breakdown of the seizures, Olomu added, “Container No. SUDU 8685733 (40FT) contained 1,698 RTPL CSC cough syrup with codeine concealed in 202 packages of water closet.

“Container No. MRSU 4846204 (40FT) carried 1,690 cartons of codeine syrup concealed in toilet seats, with a street value of N2.7 billion.

“Container No. ONEU 1153150 (40 FT) held 1,584 packages of Globatin anti-marks and 30g Clobetasol cream, falsely declared as truck tyres.

“Container No. MRSU 3258823 (40 FT) contained unregistered pharmaceuticals such as Rabeprazole for injection, Zahifranil tablets, Vancomycin hydrochloride, and Cyproheptadine with vitamin B complex, falsely declared as kitchen wares and tables.

“Container No. SEKU 4716830 (40 FT) was found to contain 390 bales of used clothing, which contravenes import prohibition laws.”

The CAC noted that the seizures were made through international collaboration and joint operations with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

Olomu also announced that the command had surpassed N1 trillion in revenue collection as of May 21, 2025.

“Let me use this briefing to inform you, that having crossed the N1 trillion collection before the end of the fifth month, we have so far generated a total of N1.094 trillion as of 21 May 2025,” he said.

He highlighted previous milestones, including: N18.2 billion collected in October 2024, N18.9 billion on March 14, 2025, and N18.919 billion on May 20, 2025.

“Our chronicle of outstanding revenue collection speaks boldly for us and attests to our capacity to do more,” he said.

Issuing a stern warning, the CAC emphasized that Apapa Port remains under strict surveillance.

“Finally, let me use this briefing to warn that Apapa Port will remain a no-go area for any unlawful activity and our officers are very much ready to uncover concealment and effect seizures or arrest where necessary,” he concluded.

