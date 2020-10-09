The Nigerian Customs Service, Western Marine Command on Friday gave commendation certificates to 11 officers who facilitated the seizure of 10,000kg of cannabis sativa on April 21.

The Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Olugbenga Peters, made the presentation of the certificates to the officers in Lagos.

The Western Marine Command is an enforcement unit and its main function is to protect the waterways, fight insecurity and combat smuggling.

Peters said the commendation certificates would serve as a morale booster to the officers and encourage officers of the Western Marine Command.

He noted that the officers on April 21 seized over 10 tonnes of cannabis saliva valued at N1.02 billion, the biggest single catch in the history of the customs on high sea.

“The officers’ act has demonstrated zero tolerance to corruption and other vices in line with the policy thrust of the present administration,” Peters said.

He listed the 11 officers as: T.H. Baba, N.E. Tangwa, T.D. Ogundipe, I. Sulaiman, S. Dauda, N. N. Udo, M.E. Okauru, S. Dimka, Y.K. Mohammed, R. Lawal and M. Akanni.

Peters said the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime had recognised the activities of the Western Marine Command in combating smuggling.

He also said that UNODC was perfecting plans to install a video teleconferencing equipment that would enhance the operations of the maritime industry.

Peters said the equipment when installed would strengthen inter agency cooperation between the NCS and other maritime law enforcement agencies in the fight against piracy and other maritime crimes.

According to him, the platform will provide for remote witness testimony in the prosecution of maritime cases.

In a related development, Peters said the command made a Duty Paid Value of N18.9 million from contrabands seized at various outstations from July to September.

He listed the items as: 1,033 bags of 50kg of rice, 24 kegs of 25 litres of vegetable oil, 26 cartons of footwears, 331 kegs of 25 litres of Petrol, 100 pairs of worn shoes, 52 kegs of five litres each of organic fertiliser and beauty products.