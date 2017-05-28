Customs hands over two containers of pirated drugs to NAFDAC

The Nigeria Customs Service on Tuesday in Lagos handed over two containers of pirated films and restricted drugs to the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control.

Comptroller Lami Wushishi, the Customs Area Controller, Kirikiri Lighter Terminal Command, handed over the consignments to NAFDAC at the premises of the command.

She said that the two containers marked PCIU 829442-6 and MRKU 416397-2 originated from China.

Wushishi said: “The pharmaceutical products are restricted drugs by NAFDAC and the Customs and Excise Management Act Cap. C45 LFN 2004, Section 167(2) directs that such consignment should be disposed-off in such a manner as deemed appropriate.

“Therefore, the consignment is handed over to the appropriate agency within the country for proper disposal.”

She urged stakeholders at the ports to honestly declare the goods they import as this forms the basis for trade data and analysis that directs operational decision with consequences on economy as well as national security.

Wushishi said that the command would continue to cooperate with other sister agencies to enforce compliance with fiscal policies, while promoting trade facilitation.

She pledged the commitment of officers and men of the command to support the Comptroller-General of Customs’ agenda to facilitate trade and remain responsive to the yearnings of Nigerians.

Wushishi urged NAFDAC to engage the Standards Organisation of Nigeria on the intercepted pirated CD films.

The News Agency of Nigerian reports that the two containers are laden with Augmentin 625mg, pirated films and Laclox, a restricted drug that is injurious to people.

The Deputy Director of NAFDAC in charge of Compliance and Enforcement, Oluwatoyin Emmanuel, said that the agency would still conduct 100 per cent examination on the drugs received from the Customs Service.

Emmanuel said: “We will also take the drugs to laboratory after we have analysed the contents and we are going to investigate further by getting in touch with the port of origin.

“The laboratory result will determine our next line of action on how to apprehend the importer and the agent.”

She said that the agency would try its best to stop smuggling of unregistered products into the country with the support of other security agencies.

