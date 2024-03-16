Customs hands over seized rifles, pistols, narcotics

The Tin Can Island Command of the Nigeria Customs Service said its officers intercepted 11 rifles and six pistols, including their ammunition, together with banned drugs in different containers at the port.

The Customs Area Controller of Tin Can Customs Command, Comptroller Dera Nnadi, revealed this on Friday.

Nnadi said that the seizures, at different periods, were from January to date.

He, however, said that the source of the arms and ammunition would not be disclosed due to ongoing investigations.

According to him, the effort showcased the successes recorded by the command in collaboration with its partner agencies in the area of enforcement.

Nnadi said: “The Command anti-smuggling drive has yielded the following result: one 20P 9964 Rifle; another 20P 9964 Rifle; one Pump Action Rifle; one Practical Tactical 30H 80019922 Rifle; another 20P 992 Rifle; two AV Pump Action Rifle; and yet another P10115 Rifle.

“In total, we seized 11 rifles and six pistols from different containers imported into the country at different times.

“We also seized psychotropic substances imported into the country, but were intercepted through collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.”

Nnadi said the collaboration led to the seizure of several kilograms of Cannabis Indica (marijuana) at the port.

He added that 23 packages containing 23 kilograms of heroin concealed in a container were also seized and that the identities of those involved were still kept secret due to ongoing investigation.

He said: “Our vigour to make these seizures is in furtherance of the resolve of the Federal Government to make this country safe.

“We are all aware that the conveyers of these seizures intend to use them for nefarious activities, which include support to insurgents, kidnapping activities and other vices that are inimical to the well-being and security of our nation.

“In the area of revenue generation, for the first two months and 14 days of this year, the Tin-Can Customs Command has been able to generate N240.3 billion.

“This is what we have generated from January to today, 15th of March, 2024.

“If you recall, our revenue target on a monthly basis is N94 billion.

“What this means is that we have been able to surpass our expected revenue target of N188 billion for January and February.

“By way of percentage, we have surpassed our January revenue target by 107 percent and also surpassed our February target by 141 percent.

“I will not give you the percentage for March because we are still in the middle of March.”

The Area Commander, NDLEA at Tincan Island Port, Muhammed Abubakar, commended the efforts of the targeted team of both customs and NDLEA for their diligence, which led to the seizures.

Abubakar, who is also the Commander Narcotics of NDLEA at Tin Can Port, said the heroin intercepted had a connection with the recent intercepted drugs at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

He said: “We had a seizure of about 51.9 kg of heroin.

“The seizures are from the same syndicate.

“They operate everywhere across the West African countries.

“This seizure has proven the solid collaboration between NDLEA and Customs.

“We are appealing to the media to support the fight against smuggling and to safeguard the security of our own borders.

“The shippers of the illicit drugs had been detained in their country and investigation is ongoing.”

Abubakar also promised to improve on all collaborations with the Customs to stop such illicit drugs from getting into the country.