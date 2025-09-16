Customs gets new comptroller in Kaduna command

Comptroller Sa’ad Hassan has assumed leadership of the Kaduna Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), vowing to sustain record-breaking revenue growth and intensify the fight against smuggling.

This followed the handover by Assistant Comptroller-General of Customs, Ahmed Tijjani Abe, on Friday, 12 September 2025.

The development was announced in a statement posted on the Service’s official X handle on Tuesday and signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent of Customs Ridwan Yusuf.

According to the statement, ACG Abe retired after a successful tenure characterised by strong revenue growth.

Between January and August 2025, the Command generated N30,090,207,200.36 — a 61.89 percent increase compared with N18,586,458,498.36 realised in the same period in 2024, representing an additional N11.5 billion.

“This feat was achieved through intensified anti-smuggling operations, improved trade facilitation, stronger stakeholder engagement, and enhanced collaboration with security agencies,” the Command said.



Abe was also credited with prioritising staff welfare and capacity building, with the release noting that he “ensured regular training to boost officers’ efficiency.”



In his remarks, Comptroller Hassan commended his predecessor’s record and pledged to build on the gains.

“I will sustain the revenue growth, intensify the fight against smuggling, and strengthen trade facilitation in line with the Service’s mandate and the federal government’s economic diversification drive,” he said.

He further appealed to stakeholders for support: “I urge importers, clearing agents, and all stakeholders to extend full cooperation to the Command so that together we can continue to contribute meaningfully to national development.”

