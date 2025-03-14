Customs generates N743m in February, seize N267m worth of smuggled goods

The Seme Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced that it collected N743 million in revenue in February, 2025, alongside significant seizures of contraband valued at N267 million.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Isah Suleiman, disclosed this in a statement released on Thursday.

“As part of its core mandate of revenue generation, the command generated a total revenue of N743 million for February,” the statement read in part.

Speaking on the revenue, the Customs Area Controller in charge of the command, Dr Ban Oramalugo, said the achievement underscores the command’s commitment to blocking revenue leakages and ensuring maximum collection for national development.

Oramalugo stated that the total surcharge for the same month was N2.4 million.

He stressed that the command would leverage trade facilitation initiatives to foster a more efficient, transparent, and predictable trade environment, thereby contributing to Nigeria’s economic growth.

Oramalugo explained that since assuming office as the Seme Customs Area Controller, the command has implemented strategic measures to enhance revenue generation, trade facilitation, anti-smuggling operations, and inter-agency collaboration.

He noted that these efforts align with the NCS mandate and the vision of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, who has prioritised synergy among stakeholders to combat smuggling and strengthen border security.

According to him, the command’s intensified anti-smuggling operations have led to the interception of several prohibited items.

Giving details of the interceptions, he mentioned that within the period under review, the command intercepted 444 parcels of cannabis sativa, popularly known as marijuana, 181 packs of tramadol, 600 bottles of codeine syrup 100ml each, 240 kegs of Premium Motor Spirit, also known as petrol.

“Others are 1,809 bags of foreign parboiled rice, 17 sacks of used shoes, 56 bales of used clothes, and 203 pieces of used tires.

“The total duty-paid value of the seized items was N267 million,” he added.

Oramalugo stated that the seizures, which contravene relevant sections of the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023, reaffirm the command’s commitment to suppressing smuggling within the Seme Border Corridor.

He noted that, with the approval of the Comptroller-General of Customs, the seized cannabis sativa had been handed over to the Seme Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency in line with existing inter-agency collaboration.

Oramalugo reiterated the importance of collaboration in achieving security and trade objectives.

“I have engaged key stakeholders, including traditional rulers and security agencies, to foster strong relationships, reinforce security measures, and promote seamless trade facilitation in the region,” he said.

He added that these engagements have facilitated improved intelligence-sharing and coordination, reinforcing the command’s commitment to national security, economic regulation, and the fight against smuggling.

“Our mission at Seme Area Command extends beyond revenue collection to encompass national security and economic growth, which are best achieved through strong institutional partnerships,” he stated.

Oramalugo also announced that the command had undertaken a critical restructuring of key sections to enhance operational efficiency and ensure optimal performance.

He explained that this restructuring involved the strategic redeployment of officers to improve vigilance, enhance border security operations, increase accountability, and boost revenue collection.

“The command’s achievements within this short period are the result of unwavering support from the Comptroller-General of Customs and his management team, the dedication and professionalism of our officers, the effective deployment of intelligence-driven strategies, robust inter-agency collaboration, and stakeholder engagement,” he said.

He stressed that while the command had made significant progress, it remained committed to strengthening engagements with traditional rulers and community leaders, enhancing surveillance and patrol activities to eliminate smuggling operations, and deploying advanced intelligence strategies to disrupt illicit trade networks.

He warned smugglers and their collaborators that their activities would not be tolerated and urged them to embrace legitimate trade and contribute to national economic growth instead of engaging in criminal activities that undermine the country’s economy.

He concluded that the proactive measures implemented by the command to foster collaboration, enhance operational efficiency, boost revenue generation, and intensify anti-smuggling efforts were already yielding tangible results.

“We remain committed to sustaining these efforts to ensure even greater service delivery in the months ahead,” he said.

