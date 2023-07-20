Customs generates N118b, seizes N1b contraband in Onne

828 828

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Port Harcourt Area 11, Onne Command, said it generated more than N118 billion in the first half of the 2023 fiscal year.

Comptroller Imam Baba disclosed this in a statement signed by the Command Public Relations Officer, Spt. Benjamin Lomba, and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Port Harcourt.

According to the statement, the command also intercepted 32 containers of contraband worth more than N1 billion during the period under review.

The comptroller noted that his administration had so far made remarkable efforts by ensuring that all revenue leakages and smuggling activities were efficiently tackled.

He also said that the result led to successful seizure of 32 containers with a Duty Paid Value of more than ₦1.1 billion

Breakdown on record of seizures included Pharmaceuticals/Medicaments and fireworks with Duty Paid Value of N139.8 million.

Others are vegetable oil with Duty Paid Value of N833.1 million, plastic with Duty Paid Value of N6.6 million, textiles with Duty Paid Value of N3.6 million.

“In June, the command seized drugs in one of the bonded terminals, the drugs have since been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in line with the memorandum of understanding between the NCS and NDLEA.

“It is important to inform the public that one of the core functions of customs is trade facilitation which promotes streamlined and simplified technical and legal procedure for import and export goods,” the comptroller said.