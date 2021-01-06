The Nigeria Customs Service says it generated the sum of N1.5 trillion for the year 2020.

The Customs’ Public Relations Officer, Joseph Attah, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

Attah said the amount realised was over the target of N1,380,765,353,462.00 and also more than the sum of N1,342,006,918,504.55 generated in 2019 in spite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The spokesman quoted the Comptroller-General of Customs, retired Col. Hameed Ali, as saying the feat was a result of resolute pursuit of what was right and willingness to adapt to changes brought about by global health challenges occasioned by COVID-19.

Ali said the service revenue generation profile had continued to be on the rise annually as the ongoing reforms in the service insisted on strategic deployment of officers strictly using the standard operating procedure.

“We also insist on strict enforcement of extant guidelines by the tariff and trade department and Automation of the Customs process, thereby eliminating vices associated with the manual process.

“Others are robust stakeholder sensitisation resulting in more informed and voluntary compliance as well as increased disposition of officers and men to put national interest above selves.

“The partial border closure which has forced cargoes that could have been smuggled through the porous borders to come through the sea and airports raised revenue collection from ports.

“Before the commencement of the border drill on 20th August 2019, revenue generation was between four billion to five billion naira, but now NCS generates between five billion to nine billion naira daily.

“Diplomatic engagements that took place during the partial land border closure yielded many positive results, including commitment to comply with the ECOWAS Protocol on Transit and operationalisation of joint border patrols at both sides of the border.

“The teams are required to share intelligence and ensure prevention of transit of prohibited goods into the neighbor’s territory,” Ali explained.

The customs boss expressed readiness of the service to strictly implement the outcome of the diplomatic engagements as the land borders open for movement of cargoes.

He said that the intelligence gathered during the period and the introduction of the e-Customs whose components include installation of scanners at all entry points would enhance border security and boost national trade facilitation.