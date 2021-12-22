Customs FOU Zone ‘B’ impounds Indian hemp, others worth N319.2m

The Zone ‘B’ Federal Operations Unit of the Nigeria Customs Service has seized Indian hemp, rice and other smuggled goods valued N319.27 million between November 17 and December 21, 2021.

The Customs Controller in charge of the zone, Al-Bashir Hamisu, made this known to newsmen in Kaduna on Wednesday.

The zone covers the Federal Capital Territory, Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara, Niger, Kwara, Kano, Kebbi, Kogi and Sokoto States.

Hamisu said 103 seizures were made during the period, which included 1,044 bags of foreign parboiled rice; 250 parcels of Indian hemp; 75,682 suspected tablets of tramadol; and other items in December 2021.

He also handed over 650 sacks of adulterated motor oil and 132 sacks of Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel) to representative of the Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps for further investigation.

He said the products were intercepted around Maraban Jos on the December 20, 2021.

Other items impounded by the service included 26 units of motor vehicles, 127 bales of second-hand clothing and 635 cartons of foreign spaghetti and macaroni.

Comptroller Hamisu attributed the success of his officers within the period to the motivation received from the NCS management and the Comptroller-General of Customs’ marching order recently after giving the unit 18 new operational vehicles.

He also attributed the success to information received from some patriotic members of the public.

He promised to redouble efforts at ensuring the zone and the nation was free of smuggling for the economic betterment of the country.

Hamisu further called on members of the public to partner with the NCS to combat smuggling by giving it information.