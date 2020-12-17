The Nigeria Customs Service Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘B’ says its has confiscated 73 locally-manufactured guns and 891 cartridges on Yauri/Zamare waterside in Kebbi State.

The Comptroller of the Zone, Bashir Hamisu, said this in Kaduna while briefing newsmen on the achievement made by the zone.

Hamisu said the seizures succeeded through the service’s collaboration with other security agencies following credible information from a patriotic Nigerian.

According to him, the information was that a Mitsubishi Canter with registration number XLM 05 XA had been loaded with locally-produced rice with some sacks concealed under the rice.

He said: “The incident happened in Yauri in Kebbi.

“There’s a place popularly known as Zamare waterside.

“Our officers got information and called for collaboration of other sister agencies, which was obliged instantly.

“That was what made the seizure to be possible.

“They came with the pretext that what they had was locally-produced rice.”

Hamisu said three persons were arrested in connection with the crime, with the vehicle and its contents seized.

He that suspects would be transferred to its headquarters in Abuja for further investigation.

He pointed that such criminality and insecurity in Nigeria could only be fought with intelligence and cooperation of the citizens.

Hamisu appealed to the citizens to always assist security agencies with credible information to fight the security threats.

In a related development, Comptroller Hamisu revealed that the command had seized contraband goods with duty paid value worth N28,768,529.

The seized items included 11 exotic vehicles, 215 bags of foreign parboiled rice, 26 kegs of vegetable oil and 100 cartons of mosquito sticks.

Hamisu assured that the NCS would increase its power of observation to rid the country of arms proliferation and smuggling and also continue working with other sisters agencies to achieve the goals.