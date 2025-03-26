Customs exempts raw materials for healthcare products from duties, VAT

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has declared the exemption of raw materials used in the production of healthcare products from both import duties and Value Added Tax (VAT).

The move, according to a statement issued in Abuja, aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Executive Order, aimed at reducing the cost of essential healthcare products in the country.

Customs spokesperson, Abdullahi Maiwada (AC), disclosed that the president has approved comprehensive guidelines for implementing the exemption.

Duration: The exemption will be in effect for two years.

Scope: It covers Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), excipients, reagents, packaging materials, Long-Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs), and Rapid Diagnostic Kits.

Eligibility: Only manufacturers recognized by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare with a valid Tax Identification Number (TIN) can benefit from this incentive.

“This measure ensures that the benefits directly support legitimate manufacturers committed to strengthening Nigeria’s healthcare infrastructure,” the statement emphasized.

To ensure proper implementation and accountability, the NCS will compile quarterly reports detailing all importations under this policy. The reports will include data on importers, quantities, and values of imported items.

The Customs Service reaffirmed its commitment to supporting government policies while ensuring trade facilitation, border security, and national development.

“Successful implementation of this policy requires collaboration from all stakeholders, including importers, manufacturers, and relevant government agencies. Through our collective efforts, we can build a stronger healthcare sector that meets the needs of all Nigerians,” the statement added.

