Customs engages manufacturers on suspended 4% FOB import levy

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on Friday met with the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) to deliberate on the recently suspended 4 percent Free on Board (FOB) import charge.

Speaking at the MAN Secretariat in Ikeja, Lagos, Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, explained that although the charge is backed by the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023, its enforcement must be guided by broad-based consultations with stakeholders.

Adeniyi stressed that such engagements are necessary to strike a balance between the government’s fiscal obligations and the need to sustain industrial growth.

His words: “Your voices matter, all our manufacturers, and your experience help to shape our understanding of how customs procedure can either enable or constrain manufacturing excellence.

“The Nigeria Customs Service has consistently supported manufacturing through concrete initiatives that recognize the strategic importance of industrial competitiveness to our national economic objectives.

“Our support extends to structural trade facilitation improvements. Just a couple of days ago, we concluded the process of developing a comprehensive framework for establishing one-stop shops that will revolutionize how manufacturers interact with customs and other regulatory agencies.

“This initiative aims to eliminate bureaucratic processes that frustrate legitimate business operations as we continue to maintain robust security and compliance standards.

“We have also carried out systematic streamlining of checkpoints along our major highways, reducing unnecessary delays that had costs without adding value to revenue generation or our security outcomes.

“Digital transformations lies at the heart of our trade facilitation strategies. We have investments in systems like the Bodogwu platform that provide real-time clearance capabilities, automated risk assessments, and seamless integration with the supply chain system.

“Technology should eliminate friction in the supply chain. All of these technology initiatives complement our policy frameworks to create comprehensive support for manufacturing sector growth.

“As we speak here, distinguished ladies and gentlemen, we have commenced the integration of our B’odogwu system into the National Single Window Project, which is expected to come on stream in the first quarter of 2026.

“Our engagement today has reinforced that Nigeria Customs Service and the manufacturing sector share fundamental objectives to support economic growth, job creation, industrial competitiveness, and national prosperity.

“Our role is to facilitate legitimate trade as well as to continue to protect our borders and collect appropriate revenues, while your role is to drive industrial production, create employment, and contribute to our nation’s economic diversification.

“These roles are complementary and they require this kind of collaboration that we’re having to achieve optimal outcomes.

“So the discussions that we have lined up today show that structured dialogue produces better outcomes than isolated policy development.

“We have identified specific areas where customs procedures can be refined to support manufacturing efficiency without compromising our regulatory mandate.

“I want to commit the Nigeria Customs Service that we will continue this dialogue beyond today’s meeting through formal consultations that will ensure that your perspectives always inform our policy development processes.

“Manufacturing drives innovation. It creates jobs. It builds the foundation for economic independence.

“And we are committed to being your partner in this essential mandate. The overall objective here is to jointly build a customs environment that supports industrial growth and meets our national obligations.

“The Nigeria of our vision requires this kind of partnership to succeed.

And I am confident that today is a continuation of that strengthened collaboration that we have enjoyed and that will benefit our entire economy.

“Once again, I want to thank you all for your attention and we appreciate the warm reception and hospitality that you have given me and my delegation.”