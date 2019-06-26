The Nigeria Customs Service has commenced the distribution of relief materials worth millions of naira to the Internally Displaced Persons and orphanages across Edo and Delta.

Comptroller Yakubu Salihu, Chairman, National Committee on Distribution of Relief Materials to Orphanages and IDPs, NCS, flagged off the exercise in Benin on Wednesday.

Salihu said the exercise was in continuation of the Presidential mandate to the committee to alleviate the plights of IDPs and orphanages that were in genuine need of humanitarian interventions.

He said that the committee would distribute 37,422 bags of 50 kilogrammes of foreign par-boiled rice to orphanages and IDPs across Zone ‘C’ which included Edo and Delta.

He said that 2,140 kegs of 25 litre vegetable oil, 1,435 bales and 18 sacks of second hand clothes, four sacks and 50 cartons as well as 6,391 pairs of second hand shoes would also be distributed.

He said: “Also to be distributed are 200 ladies’ bags, 3,210 cartons of tomatoe paste, 103 pairs of new shoes, 320 cartons of Eva soap, 1,001 cartons of Savon soap, 97 rolls of cotton fabrics and 55 rolls of cotton materials.”

The chairman said the exercise had already taken the committee round some states in the zone made up of Cross River, Akwa-Ibom, Abia, Imo, and Enugu State.

He further disclosed that measures had been put in place by the committee to ensure that the allocations to the beneficiaries were not diverted.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the team visited some orphanages and homes for children with special needs within Benin metropolis.

The team included the NCS Public Relations Officer, NCS headquarters, a representative of the service’s Legal Department and a representative of the Zonal Coordinator.