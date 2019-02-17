Customs denies video, media reports over alleged killing of passenger

The Nigeria Customs Service has denied conflicting video and reports trending on media that one of its officers killed a passenger for refusing to give bribe.

Joseph Attah, the Public Relations Officer of the service, denied the report in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

A media reports have been trending, claiming that one officer of the NCS shot dead a passenger for refusing to give N5,000 bribe.

Attah said: “The attention of has been drawn to a disturbing video going viral with conflicting narratives.

“It is painful and totally unnecessary to loose life in anti-smuggling operations.

“Today at Shagamu interchange along Ijebu Ode, attempt to obstruct lawful performance of duty by passengers of a commercial bus, a white Toyota Hiace suspected to be carrying bales of used clothing led to the death of a young man (Godwin) and serious injury of a Customs Officer, ASC1, Destiny Onebamho.

”Contrary to some narratives, the young man was not a passenger of the bus but a good citizen who always come to fetch water for Customs Patrol men anytime they return to the base.

“Preliminary finding indicate that it was during the skirmishes and struggle with the passengers to disarm the officer that the riffle discharged and hit the friend of the Customs (Godwin) who lost his life.”

He said that the service was already in touch with the bereaved family.

He added: “Sadly, it should be noted that while attention shifted to the dead and the wounded, the passengers who filmed with inciting commentaries boarded their vehicles and left, leaving the wrong impression that it was one of them that was killed.”

The spokesperson disclosed that the wounded officer was now under intensive care at the hospital, while the patrol team had been recalled to the office for further investigation.