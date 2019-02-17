Customs denies man killed by its Officer was passenger in a bus despite ‘sister’s’ claim + videos

The Nigeria Customs Service has denied that a man killed by one of its personnel at the Shagamu Interchange in Ogun State on Sunday morning was a passenger in a bus despite the shout of a woman claiming the victim was known to her.

The denial was contained in a statement by the spokesman of the NCS, Joseph Attah, on Sunday.

The videos, in three parts, began with an argument between passengers in a commercial bus, with one of them contesting the seizure of his phone by one of the Customs personnel.

The victim, who was threatened with the gun held by the Customs Officer, was then heard saying: “Shoot me, kill me.”

And off went the gun.

A woman on the bus was thereafter heard shouting that they have killed one of those with whom she was coming from “abroad”.

The lady said the Customs Officer fired the victim because they refused to part with a N5,000 bribe.

Thereafter the passengers and others who had stopped by descended on all the Customs personnel at the point, beating the culprit in particular to a pulp.

But narrating the incident, Attah denied it was a passenger on the bus that was killed, saying the shooting was an accidental discharge.

He said in his statement: “The attention of Nigeria Customs Service has been drawn to a disturbing video going viral with conflicting narratives.

“While it is painful and totally unnecessary to loose life in anti-smuggling operations, today at Shagamu interchange along Ijebu Ode, attempt to obstruct lawful performance of duty by passengers of a commercial bus (a white Toyota Hiace) suspected to be carrying bales of used clothing led to the death of a young man (Godwin) and serious injury of a Customs Officer, ASC1, Destiny Onebamho.

“Contrary to some narratives, the young man was not a passenger of the bus but a good citizen who always come to fetch water for Customs Patrol men anytime they return to the base.

“Preliminary finding indicate that it was during the skirmishes and struggle to disarm the Officer that the riffle discharged and hit the friend of the Customs (Godwin) who lost his life. The Service is already in touch with the bereaved family.

“Sadly, it should be noted that while attention shifted to the dead and the wounded, the passengers who filmed with inciting commentaries boarded their vehicle and left, leaving the wrong impression that it was one of them that was killed.

“While the wounded Officer is under intensive care at the hospital, the patrol team has been recalled to the office for further investigation.”