Comptroller in charge of Murtala Muhammed Airport Customs Command, Jayne Shoboiki, has urged 15 newly promoted officers of the command to be more diligent and dedicated to their duties.

Shoboiki made the call while decorating the officers in their new ranks of Assistant Inspector of Customs at the command in Lagos on Friday.

According to her, all officers that wrote the promotional examination worked hard but God chose those to be promoted and elevated them to the next rank.

He said: “To whom much is given, much is expected. The promotion is to ginger you all to put more efforts in your duties to improve revenue and suppress smuggling activities and facilitate trade.

“I am also appealing to the deputy comptrollers in the command to give all the promoted officers more assignments and ensure they add value to the command as well as the service.

“The comptroller-general of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali, appreciated the officers and found them worthy to be promoted which is based on merit.

“The CGC also prayed for those who were not promoted not to give up but to put in more efforts by working harder and be prayerful to be promoted next time.”

Also speaking, the Deputy Comptroller in charge of Revenue at the command, Aguegbodo David, congratulated the officers and said that the elevation was an added responsibility.

David pleaded with them to be self-disciplined and to be more efficient in their duties.

Assistant Inspector of Customs, Zakka Dogara, who spoke on behalf of the officers, thanked God for giving them the privilege to be promoted.

Dogara commended the CGC for giving them the honour to be decorated by a dedicated and passionate mother, comptroller Shoboiki, who officially decorated them at the command.

He promised to be of good behavior, saying: “with this new rank, we will carry out our responsibilities and all other responsibilities given to us by our superiors with diligence”.