Customs confiscates military camouflage, illicit drugs

The Nigeria Customs Service, Area 2 Command, Onne, Rivers State has confiscated 12 containers laden with military/paramilitary equipment and illicit drugs worth N31 billion.

The Comptroller-General of NCS, Adewale Bashir Adeniyi, stated this when he briefed newsmen at Onne, Rivers State on Wednesday.

The seized items include 4,800 pairs of military/paramilitary camouflage, rain boots, various rubber footwear, chilly cutters and cough syrup with codeine.

Others are Tramadol and other illicit drugs, all with a total duty value of N31,200,688,142.

Adeniyi condemned the continued violation of import guidelines by some individuals who were engaging the route for illicit businesses.

He declared a three-month emergency protocol at Onne Port to check the trend, adding that henceforth, NCS will be conducting thorough examinations of all suspected containers.

He said: “If the owners do not come forward for examination, we will open these containers to verify their contents; this is a temporary, but necessary measure to clean up the port and restore its integrity.

“We shall leave no stone unturned in the fight against economic sabotage, in collaboration with sister agencies.

“We will bring the full weight of the law upon anyone found complicit in crime against our nation.”

The Comptroller-General, however, assured the business community and legitimate importers of readiness to ensure a safe and secure environment for genuine business activities.

According to him, the command will ensure that lawful shipments get timely and efficient attention during the period.

Adeniyi attributed operational achievement of the command to effective synergy amongst security agencies and stakeholders.

He also urged the public to contribute their quota to security through information sharing.

