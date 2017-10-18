Customs commends Guinness Nigeria on remittances, pledges stronger ties 

Nigeria’s leading total beverage company, Guinness Nigeria Plc, has been commended for strong compliance and due diligence in remitting its tax and statutory obligations to the Nigeria Customs Service.

The Customs Area Controller, Lagos Industrial, Nigeria Customs Service, Comptroller Morenike Oladunni, made the commendation during a visit to the company on Monday.

Oladunni said Guinness Nigeria’s impressive compliance with respect to the disbursement of excise duties is not only noteworthy, but a reflection of its enviable corporate governance standards.

Oladunni commended Guinness Nigeria on a number of stellar performances, especially regarding the timely remittance of obligatory dues and excise duties into the nation’s coffers.

She also thanked the company for being one of the few companies that goes further to notify the NCS of its payments and remittances after the payments had been made.

During a facility tour, Oladunni commended Guinness Nigeria’s cutting-edge technology, which produces its various high-quality products that have delighted consumers for decades.

She also observed that the company’s painstaking attention to safety and quality assurance has earned Guinness Nigeria Plc its reputation as a true house of quality in Nigeria.

She stated that she was glad for the opportunity to learn more about the rich and robust brand portfolio from the house of Guinness.

In his welcome address, the Managing Director/CEO of Guinness Nigeria Plc, Peter Ndegwa, who was represented by the company’s Corporate Relations Director, Viola Graham-Douglas, expressed the company’s delight at the visit.

Ndegwa said the visit had afforded the company the opportunity to reaffirm its commitment to the industrial and socio-economic development of Nigeria.

He said: “We are sincerely delighted to receive the representatives of the Nigeria Customs Service to Guinness Nigeria Plc, the home of quality in Nigeria.

“As part of our policy agenda, Guinness Nigeria is committed to prompt delivery of its statutory responsibilities, key among which is the remittance of its excise duties to the government in a bid to contribute to the enhancement of the economic fortunes of the nation.

“With this visit, we are assured of an enhanced mutual relationship, one that will foster stronger ties between Guinness Nigeria and the Nigeria Customs Service.”

Guinness Nigeria is the power house behind quality brands like Guinness Foreign Extra Stout, Harp beer, Malta Guinness and Orijin and is the sole distributor of International Premium Spirits brands such as Johnnie Walker, Baileys, Cîroc and McDowell’s in Nigeria.

The company was founded in 1950 and is listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.