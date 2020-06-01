The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Colonel Hameed Ali (retd), has married a new wife.

The wedding ceremony, said to be low-key, took place in Kano, Kano State.

This came nearly two years after Ali’s first wife, Hajiya Hadiza Jummai Ali, died in Abuja.

Hajiya Ali died on October 29, 2018.

Their marriage was blessed with four children.

Before being appointed as the CG of the by President Muhammadu Buhari, Ali had served as Military Administrator of Kaduna State from 1996 to 1998.