Customs board approves $300 duty-free limit

The Nigeria Customs Service Board (NCSB) has approved a $300 duty-free limit for imports, a new policy that takes effect on September 8, 2025.

The Spokesperson of the NCS, Abdullahi Maiwada, in a statement he issued on Sunday in Abuja said the decision was reached at the board’s recent 63rd regular meeting.

The meeting was chaired by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun.

Maiwada said that the initiative, also known as “De Minimis” threshold, aims to stimulate cross-border e-commerce, minimise clearance delays and further consolidate Nigeria’s position as a regional leader in trade facilitation.

He said that the move aligns with the best global practices aimed at simplifying clearance processes for low-value consignments, enhancing trade facilitation and providing clarity for e-commerce stakeholders and travelers.

The spokesperson explained that the “De Minimis” threshold is the value below which imported goods are exempted from payment of customs duties and related taxes established by the national legislation.

He said that non-compliance to the directive would include forfeiture, arrest, and other sanctions stipulated in the NCS Act, 2023.

He said: “After a comprehensive review of similar practices across continents, the board approved $300 as Nigeria’s official De Minimis threshold.

“This exemption will apply to low-value imports, e-commerce consignments, and passenger baggage.

“The threshold, which is restricted to four importations per annum, aligns with Section 5(c and d), Section 158 subsections (5 and 6), other relevant provisions of the NCS Act, 2023 as well as international instruments.

“This includes the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Trade Facilitation Agreement and the World Customs Organisation (WCO) Revised Kyoto Convention.”

Maiwada noted that under the new regulation, goods valued at $300 or less would be exempted from import duties and taxes, provided they are not prohibited or restricted items.

He, however, added that passenger merchandise in baggage not exceeding the same value would also be exempted.

According to him, the framework further ensures immediate release and clearance of eligible consignments without post-release documentation.

Maiwada said that it also mandates strict enforcement measures against stakeholders who attempt to manipulate invoices or evade duty obligations.

He explained that NCS had established multi-channel help desk platforms to facilitate the smooth implementation of the “De Minimis” regulation.

“These dedicated channels are designed to serve as direct points of engagement for stakeholders, providing timely guidance on compliance requirements, addressing inquiries, and resolving complaints that may arise during implementation, “ he said.

He assured that the service remained committed to accountability, discipline and integrity in discharging its statutory mandate.

The spokesperson said that NCS would continue to strengthen public trust and ensure that its personnel reflect the values of service, fairness, and national responsibility.

This, he said, is through its impactful reforms, transparent processes and strict enforcement of ethical standards.

Maiwada noted that the board also deliberated on disciplinary cases presented during the session, following viral videos circulated recently on social media, showing acts of misconduct by some officers.

In line with that, he said that the board approved the demotion of two officers to the next lower rank, while also granting reinstatement to two officers whose cases were favourably reconsidered.

He said the sanctioned officers must undergo a mandatory medical re-evaluation by a medical board to determine their fitness to remain in the service and serve as a deterrent to other officers.

Maiwada said that the board further issued a stern warning to all officers against the abuse of banned substances and other forms of unethical behaviour.

He stressed that such conduct would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

