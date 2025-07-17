Customs backs NAHCO’s export hub, pledges support for Agro commodities

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has expressed its commitment to supporting the operations of NAHCO Export Packaging & Processing Centre (NEPPC).

Comptroller – General of the NCS, Mr Bashir Adeniyi, assured the management of the ground handling company during a visit to NAHCO Head Office and the Nahco NEPPC in Lagos.

Adeniyi said having seen the extent of investment in the centre, it was crucial for government to support the centre’s operation given that it was exclusively focused on the exportation of Nigerian commodities.

He said: “I commend what you are doing here. And whatever you are doing, and it is improving the economy of the country, especially exports, I am all for it.”

Adeniyi therefore instructed the CAC, Cargo Terminal Command, Mr MT Awe to perfect the procedures required and ensure that the NEPPC goes full blast.

Also Read:

According to him, Customs was not only about generating revenue but also about supporting businesses that would create employment and bring in much-needed foreign exchange.

In his remarks, GMD/CEO, Nigerian Aviation Handling PLC, Mr Olumuyiwa Olumekun, said he was delighted to receive the Customs C-G, describing the visit as a very needed encouragement the company requires in its efforts geared towards boosting the country’s agro-exports through the airports.

Olumekun said the operation of the Centre would follow global standards and would create room for more cargo to be processed in the NAHCO export shed since perishables would be moved to the NEPPC.

He pointed out that the reason behind the establishment of the centre was to ensure compliance and proper packaging of commodities that would be acceptable to global markets.

Post Views: 29